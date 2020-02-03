Scott Morrison will be desperately hoping the media's traditional obsession with political personalities over systems and structures will apply to the sports rorts scandal -- and that the sacking of Bridget McKenzie will bring an end to it before parliament begins this week.
McKenzie goes, but the stench of corruption remains
The community sports infrastructure program was always designed to be rorted. And that kind of rorting has now become the officially endorsed standard of the Morrison government.
