Contrary to what you might have seen from some media outlets, Australia's long run of problematically low inflation didn't end in the December quarter, but the Reserve Bank (RBA) still faces a difficult task in deciding whether to further cut interest rates at its meeting on Tuesday.
Is the economy stirring? Sorry, no. Things could get even worse
Despite a jump in headline CPI, inflation remains weak and significant parts of the economy are struggling. But the Reserve Bank might decide to wait a little longer before cutting rates again.
