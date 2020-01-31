After years of being maligned as lazy, millennials are now running countries.
Parliament faces an age-old problem
While millennials are forming governments around the world, Australia's MPs are bucking the trend... and they're not the only ones.
While millennials are forming governments around the world, Australia's MPs are bucking the trend... and they're not the only ones.
After years of being maligned as lazy, millennials are now running countries.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.