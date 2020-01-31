Scott Morrison's energy deal with NSW, announced this morning, is a huge win for fossil fuel company Santos, a major political donor with extensive ties to the Coalition.
Morrison delivers big fossil fuel win for major donor Santos
Gas companies are the big winners from a federal-NSW energy deal purporting to fund renewable energy projects. And among them is one of the country's biggest political donors.
