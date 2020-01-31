Facebook takes a modest stand for truth (and other news you may have missed)
Facebook's small victory against fake news. Another broken promise in SA. And bad news for backpackers. After a big week in news, here are the stories you may have missed.
Facebook's small victory against fake news. Another broken promise in SA. And bad news for backpackers. After a big week in news, here are the stories you may have missed.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.