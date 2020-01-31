Ever since the official Commonwealth lobbyist register was transferred from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet next door to the Attorney-General's Department, Christian Porter's bureaucrats have made every post a winner. Not.
Attorney-General’s Department makes bold new commitment to transparency
Kudos to the Attorney-General's Department and its commitment to transparency — by broadcasting the email addresses of everyone on the lobbyist register...
