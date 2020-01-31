No Federer, no Nadal, and no Barty to watch over the upcoming weekend. The Federer loss last night averaged 1.34 million, the Big Bash Elimination on Seven averaged 560,000 for the two innings and 662,000 for the innings break, and the elimination on I’m A Celebrity averaged 1.00 million and the lead up 977,000.
Anyone for tennis?
Some high profile players may have lost, but the Australian Open Tennis was the winner when it came to ratings.
