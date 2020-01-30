After his National Press Club speech to mark the start of the political year yesterday, it's clear that, at least for now, Scott Morrison has nothing to offer.
Give ’em nothing, take ’em nowhere: bereft Morrison cannot lead
Whatever the reason for Scott Morrison's major speech yesterday, the prime minister had nothing to offer the country at a time when leadership is urgently required.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.