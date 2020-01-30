Seven years ago, during the 2013 election campaign, there was a debate at the Broncos Leagues Club in Brisbane -- just about the most blokey place you could have, outside of a men's rights meeting in a UFC changing room I guess.
Labor’s flag pledge is a poor substitute for progressive thinking
Labor has rejected real change in favour of symbols and gimmicks. But the crucial art to this schtick is knowing what you can get away with.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.