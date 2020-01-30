Democrats who once derided John Bolton are now pinning their impeachment hopes on the testimony of the war-crazed former Trump adviser, after Bolton's unpublished memoir, leaked to the New York Times, alleged a deal with Ukraine.
From war hawk to Democrats’ best hope: John Bolton in quotes
Democrats who once derided John Bolton are now pinning their impeachment hopes on the testimony of the war-crazed former Trump adviser. But it's worth remembering exactly who we're dealing with here.
