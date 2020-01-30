The family are the only people being housed at the detention centre. Soon they'll be trapped in a quarantine site.

Kopika, Priya and Tharunicaa. (Image: Rebekah Holt)

The family of four who are currently the sole occupants of the Christmas Island detention centre did not know of the government’s imminent plans to airlift and quarantine Australians from Wuhan at the centre until called by Crikey yesterday afternoon.