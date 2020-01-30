The Australian Open, once again, aced the night.

Tennis, tennis, tennis — and a bit of celebrity. That was the night. Nadal lost out to Thiem in a thrilling four setter. Nine had 1.433 million watching from around 7.30 to 10.30pm and another 1.235 million for the later session that started at 10.30pm and kept viewers enthralled.

Nadal’s shock exit was unlike the confected elimination on Ten’s I’m A Celebrity — 1.074 million for the axing and 1.012 million for the lead-up. That saw Ten slip into second, well behind Nine, but just in front of Seven.

The Djoker versus Cool Hand Roger tonight. Ash Barty as well this afternoon. In regional markets it was Seven News with 536,000, Seven News (6.30pm) 514,000, Home and Away on Seven and the tennis on Nine with 382,000 each, and The Chase Australia (5.30pm) with 359,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (41.5%) Ten (20.0%) Seven (19.5%) ABC (11.8%) SBS (7.3%)

Network main channels:

Seven (35.0%) Ten (13.1%) Seven (12.6%) ABC (7.5%) SBS ONE (4.1%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (5.0%) 7mate (2.7%) GEM (2.6%) ABC Kids/Comedy (2.4%) Seven TWO (2.3%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.558 million Seven News (6.30) — 1.521 million Australian Open Tennis Day 10, Night (Nine) — 1.433 million Australian Open Tennis Day 10, Late (Nine) — 1.235 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.201 million Nine/NBN News — 1.154 million I’m A Celebrity: Elimination (Ten) — 1.074 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.028 million I’m A Celebrity (Ten) — 1.012 million The Chase Australia (5.30pm) (Seven) — 959,000

Top metro programs

Australian Open Tennis Day 10, Night (Nine) — 1.051 million Seven News — 1.006 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.006 million

Losers: Everyone except the tennis.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.051 million Seven News (6.30) — 1.006 million Nine News (6.30) —879,000 Nine News — 864,000 7pm ABC News — 616,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 503,000 7.30 (ABC) —475,000 Ten News First — 418,000 The Project (6.30pm) (Ten) — 282,000 Ten News First 6pm— 258,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise: National: 478,000, Metro: 281,000 Today: National: 334,000, Metro: 224,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 275,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 223,000 Today Extra (Nine) — pre-empted by the Today’s tennis coverage Studio 10 (Ten) — 54,000

