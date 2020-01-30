Australia's ongoing bushfires have caused deaths, property damage, natural habitat destruction, and a devastating loss of wildlife. But there will be other less foreseeable effects too.
After the fires, some new challenges: dead fish, the ice spike and fewer tourists
A huge percentage of NSW's cannabis crop has almost certainly gone up in smoke. These things all have roll-on effects.
