Tony Abbott -- fierce protector of a woman's duty to bear children and defender of the middle-class -- has called on middle-class women to have more kids, saying the current fertility rates for this demographic are a "real problem".
Tony Abbott enters the nation’s bedrooms once again
Tony Abbott wants middle-class women to have more kids. Crikey breaks down the numbers and the former PM's record on women's issues.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.