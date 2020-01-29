Decarbonising Australia is going to take decades. It should raise Australian living standards, compared to doing nothing. But unlike many prior policies that lifted living standards, it will not show up directly in GDP. And that’s a problem.
You want to decarbonise the economy, but are you prepared to pay for it?
One of the biggest risks to decarbonisation is economic. How do we create public acceptance of the cost?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.