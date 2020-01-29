Australia’s universities, over-reliant for the past decade on billions of dollars in tuition fees from Chinese students, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of students ahead of their so-called census dates. Will there be financial fallout from the accelerating Wuhan coronavirus?
Australian universities brace for financial fallout from coronavirus
A large portion of Australia's $35.2 billion international education market comes from Chinese students. How much will this drop in 2020?
