Ash Barty's quarter final match was not scheduled during prime time, and so her absence saw Nine’s prime time audience dip to an average 1.19 million, against the 1.3 million plus when Barty played the first match in prime time on Friday night.
Ash Barty’s absence from prime time brings down tennis ratings
The omission of Ash Barty's quarter final match from Nine's prime time tennis coverage is the likely cause of a dip in viewership figures.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.