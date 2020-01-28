Tennis was the big winner last night, with audiences tuning in for the Nadal-Kyrgios 4th round match. An average of 2.43 million watched the prime time component of the match until 10.30. 1.86 million were in the metros and 582,000 in the regions.
Surge in tennis viewership? Roger that
The Nadal-Kyrgios brought in higher viewership figures than usual for the Australian Open, making it a big win for Nine.
