The Nadal-Kyrgios brought in higher viewership figures than usual for the Australian Open, making it a big win for Nine.

(Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

Tennis was the big winner last night, with audiences tuning in for the Nadal-Kyrgios 4th round match. An average of 2.43 million watched the prime time component of the match until 10.30. 1.86 million were in the metros and 582,000 in the regions.