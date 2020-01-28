On Christmas Eve, 2013, I received a gift that felt as though it had come from the sea herself. I was at the mouth of the Moruya River on the New South Wales south coast at a spot called Preddys Wharf.
We will not go down to the sea. It will come to us
Sea levels rising and falling up to hundreds of metres is a story re-told on Earth multiple times over the past hundred million years. But this time is different.
