We are already seeing the impact of climate change on our coastal communities. The way forward demands difficult conversations and challenging decisions.

(Image: Unsplash/Taine Noble)

Australia’s coastlines are naturally dynamic. Processes of erosion, transportation and accretion (the build-up of sediments) shift and shape the coastline. Erosion can have dramatic impacts during storms, when winds and waves are strong. But this is often just a short-term impact, with sediment gradually regained over weeks and months, either dumped back by the sea or deposited from inland sources via rivers and creeks.