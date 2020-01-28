Australia is crumbling into the sea. Experts estimate there are hundreds of beaches and coastal communities around the country at risk from coastal erosion. Within decades, as sea levels rise, that number could be in the thousands.
The tide is coming: why our beaches are vanishing
Communities around the country are coming face-to-face with the growing threat of coastal erosion. And as the climate crisis hastens, the problem is only going to get worse...
