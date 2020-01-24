Even for veteran and desensitised Trump watchers, the anecdotes presented in A Very Stable Genius will set the teeth on edge.

(Image: AAP/MICK TSIKAS)

Drawing from hundreds of hours of interviews with more than 200 sources, A Very Stable Genius -- a collaboration between The Washington Post's Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker -- describes itself as an an attempt to "truly understand what goes on behind the scenes, to understand the reverberations for the country".