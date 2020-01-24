An Inq investigation into a billionaire climate sceptic's Liberal Party backing speaks to the way Australia's pitiful political donations regulations "very much run counter to democratic principles", a political donations expert has told Crikey.
Andrew Wilkie, Adam Bandt and Stirling Griff condemn Australia's donations system which can effectively block action on climate change.
