Little known Australian hedge fund owner Sir Michael Hintze, whose role in conservative climate politics Inq detailed this week, has made a practice of signing up senior Liberal politicians looking for a life after official office.
With so many conservative former politicians landing gigs with ideologue think tanks and cash-flushed hedge funds, it must be asked: who really owns conservative governments?
Little known Australian hedge fund owner Sir Michael Hintze, whose role in conservative climate politics Inq detailed this week, has made a practice of signing up senior Liberal politicians looking for a life after official office.
Comments are switched off on this article.