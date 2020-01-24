It was Nick Kyrgios' night as his four set win over Gilles Simon of France saw the audience of Nine’s Australian Open tennis night broadcast jump 50% from Wednesday (739,000) to 1.14 million viewers across the country. That was the biggest audience of the four nights so far of the 2020 open for Nine.
King Kyrgios wins on the court and in the ratings
Nick Kyrgios' win attracted by far the highest ratings of the Australian Open so far.
