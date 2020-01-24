This isn't absurdist comedy. It's tragedy. It shows how ridiculously confident authoritarian regimes are to reach across the world to intimidate and silence critics.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Amazon CEO/owner of The Washington Post Jeff Bezos (Image: AP)

The Saudi crown prince's alleged hacking and blackmail of the world's richest man over a secret lover is truly a Bond movie-style plot. But, if you can get past the initial "WTF!" reactions, this recent news story demonstrates how close the dark side of the internet lies to its surface, and how easily it can be utilised by malevolent state actors.