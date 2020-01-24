The Saudi crown prince's alleged hacking and blackmail of the world's richest man over a secret lover is truly a Bond movie-style plot. But, if you can get past the initial "WTF!" reactions, this recent news story demonstrates how close the dark side of the internet lies to its surface, and how easily it can be utilised by malevolent state actors.
Bezos, the prince, and the tragically true plot to silence journalism
This isn't absurdist comedy. It's tragedy. It shows how ridiculously confident authoritarian regimes are to reach across the world to intimidate and silence critics.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.