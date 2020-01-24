As government spending on both residential aged care and home care has increased, private providers have been the main beneficiaries. And complaints have soared.

The private sector has been the major beneficiary of a large rise in aged care spending in recent years, evidence from the Productivity Commission shows.

The PC has begun releasing its annual Report on Government Services, which examines expenditure on services and its effectiveness. The first tranche of the report, on community services and housing, was released on Thursday.