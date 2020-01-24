The first LSD trip in 1943 was a bumpy ride.
Could environmental action be a single acid trip away?
New studies are uncovering the role psychedelics can play in environmental engagement. And the benefits don't stop there.
New studies are uncovering the role psychedelics can play in environmental engagement. And the benefits don't stop there.
The first LSD trip in 1943 was a bumpy ride.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.