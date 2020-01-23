Scott Morrison has asked his former chief of staff and longtime Liberal Party staffer Phil Gaetjens, who now heads the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, to investigate the Australian National Audit Office's report on the rorting of the Community Sports Infrastructure Grants program by Nationals minister Bridget McKenzie.
The questions that must be asked in the McKenzie sports rorts review
The head of Prime Minister and Cabinet has been tasked with finding out if Bridget McKenzie breached ministerial standards. There are some basic questions that need to be answered.
