It was mixed news from the Big Bash (Seven), the Australian Open tennis (Nine) and I’m A Celebrity on Ten. Starting with the latter: the lead up averaged 954,000, the elimination, 909,000. A worrying drop of 45, 000 -- at this stage in a genre like this, audiences should be clamouring for the elimination.
Mixed results from this sporting night
A sports dominated night showed fairly weak ratings across the board.
