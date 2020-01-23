The world is talking about us. A summer of unprecedented bushfires has given our little old antipodean politics and policies the kind of global media attention normally reserved for knifing sitting prime ministers.
Australia has the world talking — and we didn’t even need to knock off the PM
Even the Daily Mail, known for its right-wing editorial stance, has turned against Morrison.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.