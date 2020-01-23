Leading climate scientist Professor Andy Pitman has hit back at Tony Abbott for misrepresenting him to argue against the link between climate change and the ongoing bushfire crisis in The Australian.
Top climate scientist trashes Tony Abbott for using him to deny climate change
'It's frustrating that years and years of research can be dismissed by a politician. The reputation of The Australian is being trashed by publishing utter rubbish.'
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.