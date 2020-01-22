The $500,000 that Bridget McKenzie gifted to the Mosman Rowing Club has been spent, along with the rest of the $100 million that she, how can I put this delicately, ah yes, seized from public funds and stuffed into marginal pork barrels.
Bad sports: were McKenzie’s rorts unconstitutional from the get-go?
Constitutionally speaking, the government has no power to appropriate funds and give them to sporting organisations, even when it isn't pork-barrelling.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.