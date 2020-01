He's a conservative billionaire with ties to Tony Abbott, Angus Taylor and George Pell. But who is Michael Hintze?

Former prime minister Tony Abbott and billionaire Michael Hintze (Image: Shutterstock/Alan Davidson)

Rupert Murdoch and his influence on climate politics are front and centre of debate right now but there is a second, less well-known Australian billionaire operating from afar who has used his money and access to back conservative political causes. His name is Michael Hintze.