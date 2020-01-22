It was a big night for sports, news and reality television, with I'm A Celebrity being the most watched non-news program of the night.

The Big Bash Game peaked at 581,000 for the post-game chat on the result between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart. The Australian Open Tennis Night 2 averaged 984,000, and the elimination part of Celebrity peaked at 1.091 million while the lead up averaged 985,000 -- making it the most watched non-news program of the night.

In breakfast Today did better than previously with 307,000 nationally and 213,000 in the metros, but Sunrise was well ahead with 447,000 and 267,000 respectively. And on Pay TV, Smoko’s chat with Peta Credlin (more a massage than a grilling) could only muster 38,000 viewers.