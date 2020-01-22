Australia needs to do more than engage in "quiet diplomacy" to secure Melbourne University academic Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert's release from Iran's notorious Evin Prison, journalist Peter Greste has told Crikey.
How Australia can get Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert out of Iranian prison
Without vocal public support and Australian government intervention, the academic is facing 10 years in an Iranian prison.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.