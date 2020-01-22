Farewell, then, to Cory Bernardi, a man who attacked LGBTIQ people, Muslims, climate science, and reproductive rights, but whose ultimate agenda was his own ego.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

When former South Australian Liberal Cory Bernardi launched his far-right party in late 2016, some of us thought he'd struggle in what was already a crowded marketplace for the reactionary vote. One Nation was riding high, especially in Queensland, after its resurrection at the 2016 election. In NSW, the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party were exploiting the weaknesses of the Nationals.