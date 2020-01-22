A key participant in the sports rorts scandal has so far received little attention: the Department of Health, which oversees the Australian Sports Commission and which was Bridget McKenzie's advising department in her role of sports minister in 2018.
How the Department of Health struggled to distance itself from sports rorts
The Department of Health says it had little to do with Bridget McKenzie's sports rorts. But the ANAO report shows something quite different.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.