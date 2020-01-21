Of the many depressing features of the recent sports rorts scandal, perhaps the worst is its familiarity, given the striking parallels with the Ros Kelly whiteboard affair of the Keating government's terminal phase in the mid-1990s.
Rorters, take note. Buying votes is tempting but it doesn’t seem to work
The sports grants affair stands testament not just to the deviousness of much of the political class, but also to its egotism
