Big night for sports fans with tennis and the Big Bash pulling in high viewership numbers.

(Image: Unsplash/Ben Hershey)

Thanks mostly to the appearance of women’s top seed, Ash Barty, Nine’s tennis coverage managed 864,000 national viewers while the Big Bash game between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers managed 829,000. But Ten’s Monday night episode of I’m A Celebrity (the series soon to end) managed to grab 1.05 million viewers nationally and ended up as the most watched non-news program for the night.

In the morning another soft start for Karl and Allison on Nine’s Today, managing 287,000 nationally and 183,000 in the metros. Seven’s Sunrise managed 454,000 nationally and 267,000 in the metros. ABC News Breakfast grabbed 251,000 viewers nationally -- a reminder to Nine that the real news fans know where to find it.