The prime minister might not know who Matt Kean is, but he should.
Dear PM, here’s a Crikey guide to Matt Kean
Prime Minister Scott Morrison thinks his cabinet doesn't know who NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean is. But they should.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison thinks his cabinet doesn't know who NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean is. But they should.
The prime minister might not know who Matt Kean is, but he should.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.