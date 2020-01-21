In order to rort the Community Sport Infrastructure Program, the government abandoned its own, bespoke, $100 million online grants platform meant to enable access to all Commonwealth grants.
The government ditched its own grants website to hide sports rorting
The government is proud of centralising all Commonwealth grants on one bespoke platform for everyone to see. Until it wanted to hide the sports grants it intended to rort.
