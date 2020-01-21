Well, as Crikey predicted, Agricultural Minister Bridget McKenzie isn’t likely to face consequences from within her party for doling out $100 million worth of sports community grants to organisations in seats likely to swing Liberal. She has Scott Morrison's support and has rejected calls to resign.
Righting the wrong: could a class action against the sports rort deliver justice?
What would a class action lawsuit against Bridget McKenzie's sports rorting scandal look like? The question, like the case, is a tricky one.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.