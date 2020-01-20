Good morning, early birds. The Coalition is preparing to put out several fires (in the exclusively symbolic sense), and Australians are facing bushfires, flash-floods, hail and dust storms. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan.

NEWS FROM CAPITAL HILL

The Coalition will today release an independent review of the National Disability Insurance Scheme and use the findings on wait times, rigidity and uncertainty to help overhaul the scheme. This comes less than a week after Minister Stuart Roberts rejected reports that more than 1,200 people died waiting for the scheme.

Meanwhile, Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan has cited trade tensions with China ($) as the reason for an overhaul of the northern development agenda, which will see Australia pursue closer ties with India, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Island nations.

Finally, in an update to yesterday’s $76 million tourism pledge, the national bushfire recovery fund will include grants of up to $50,000 and low-interest loans of up to $500,000 for affected small businesses.

AUSTRALIA BATTLES FIRES, FLOODS AND DUST STORMS

Residents in towns just north of Melbourne, Pastoria and Pipers Creek have been issued a “too late to leave” emergency warning in the face of a large bushfire, even as thunderstorms bring both much-needed and dangerous rain, The Age reports.

Major fires are also reportedly burning across Victoria’s French Island, the Mount Buffalo area, and South Australia’s Kangaroo Island, while (deep breath) the ABC reports of hail in south-eastern Melbourne, The Daily Telegraph ($) of dust-storms along NSW’s Central Coast, and news.com.au of flash-flooding across Victoria, NSW and Queensland.

Also, drought, dams and land clearing mean the platypus is apparently on the edge of extinction ⁠— in case your Monday wasn’t sad enough already.

For the latest updates, visit VicEmergency, SA Country Fire Service, NSW RFS or EmergencyWA. For air pollution, check the Real-time Air Quality Index Visual Map.

CAMO AGAIN, TRUMP?

The White House has responded to a 46-page brief for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with a blunt, six-page filing denying all allegations and accusing Democrats of “a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election”, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, one of the President’s less controversial achievements, the establishment of an independent United States Space Force, has been forced to explain its new, woodland camouflage uniforms after experts pointed out that space is black, actually.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Simply put Noosa Satanists feel the proposed Religious Discrimination Bill is completely unnecessary and a waste of the Federal Government’s time. Having said that, should this Parliament vote to enact this legislation then Satanists across Australia will aggressively use this law to ensure that we can access all the privileges it guarantees. Brother Samael Demo-Gorgon

The Noosa Temple of Satan’s submission on the Religious Discrimination Bill 2019 (Second Exposure Draft) is refreshingly frank.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Six million hectares of threatened species habitat up in smoke — Michelle Ward, Aaron Greenville et al (The Conversation): “We found that 99% of the area burned in the current fires contains potential habitat for at least one nationally listed threatened species. We conservatively estimate that six million hectares of threatened species habitat has been burned.”

Northern Australia’s value not lost on friends and rivals — Peter Jennings (The Australian): “It has been painfully obvious for years that our major ally, the US, major regional partner, Japan, and our major market, China, all see more strategic value in northern Australia than successive federal governments and much of our Defence establishment.”

The warming planet is already killing people, so health policy must catch up — Chris Bowen (The Age): “The devastation wrought by Australia’s worst bushfires has elevated the health effects of climate change right to the top of the national conversation. It used to be the case that we said we can’t pin a particular natural disaster down to climate change, but that natural disasters would occur more frequently. We’ve moved beyond that.”

