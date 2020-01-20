Timor-Leste’s coalition government has fractured, possibly fatally, marking a new low point in the 18-month leadership of Prime Minister José Maria Vasconcelos (known by his nom de guerre, Taur Matan Ruak). This raises the prospect of recession and months of political in-fighting.
‘Something has to give’: Timor-Leste slowdown looms amid government chaos
Timor-Leste is facing the prospect of recession, after a ruling party abstained from supporting its own budget.
