To secure their new royal-ultralight life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have agreed not to use their royal titles and to pay back the $4.5 million cost of renovating their cottage within the grounds of Windsor Castle. Not only that: they are going to pay rent.
Why stop at paying back the reno? Here are a few more bills for the Sussexes
Harry and Meghan are paying back taxpayers for the renovation of Frogmore cottage – but should it stop there?
