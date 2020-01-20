I'm A Celebrity pulls in over 1 million viewers for its elimination episode in an overall quiet summer night for television.

(Image: Network 10)

So, what was watched last night? There was the elimination episode of I’m A Celebrity on Ten (1.009 million national) and their lead-up episode (992,000). Then there was the Big Bash (Brisbane v Melbourne on Seven -- 732,000 for Session 1 and 693,000 for Session 2). And that was it on a very quiet night.

In regional markets there was Seven’s News with 452,000, Nine News with 303,000, the first session of the Big Bash Game, Brisbane v Melbourne with 286,000; 7pm ABC News with 277,000, and The Innings Break in the Big Bash game, Brisbane v Melbourne with 276,000.