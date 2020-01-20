Why was outgoing Australian ambassador to the United States Joe Hockey so happy about pulling such a powerful Trump-friendly crowd to his farewell party on Friday night?
Ex-ambo open to offers: Joe Hockey’s plans raise questions about life after public service
Australia's ambassador to the US has spent four years milking Trump contacts. Now he's off to make truckloads of money.
