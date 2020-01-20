Far more than their Liberal colleagues or their Labor opponents, federal National MPs star in scandals and rorts involving maladministration. Bridget McKenzie is only the most recent Nationals minister exposed for misusing programs.
When it comes to rorts, why is it always the Nationals?
Nationals ministers are routinely exposed for rorting government programs. Is this the mindset of the whole party?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.