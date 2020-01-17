Good morning, early birds. Westpac has been linked to an international paedophilia case, and the tourism industry is taking a billion-dollar hit as Australians cancel their travel plans in droves. It’s the news you need to know, with Caleb Triscari.

Westpac Acting CEO Peter King (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

“HELP WHEN IT MATTERS”

Westpac has been linked to an international paedophilia case over allegations an Australian sex offender used the bank’s transfer system to purchase live-streamed child-abuse videos.

A Victorian man stands accused of using Westpac’s services to send tens of thousands of dollars across more than 100 transactions to a south-east Asian country. The man is currently in custody on child abuse solicitation and possession charges.

In November, AUSTRAC accused Westpac of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism finance laws. The watchdog said each breach attracts a civil penalty of between $17 million and $21 million.

AN ECONOMIC TOLL

Aussies are cancelling plans to travel to bushfire-affected regions, with resulting economic losses of up to $1 billion. Cancellation rates in unaffected areas in regional Victoria and New South Wales have surpassed 60%, and in bushfire-affected areas, cancellation rates have risen to nearly 100%.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham will today meet with tourism industry representatives to discuss efforts to boost the country’s image in the wake of the bushfires. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has had to personally request the US State Department downplay its “exercise increased caution” warning to American tourists looking to travel Down Under.

WE GOT BEEF

The newly signed US-China trade deal could hurt Australian agricultural and energy exporters, The Australian reports ($).

As part of the agreement’s first phase, China will purchase an additional US$200 billion of goods from the US over the next two years. Of this, China has vowed to spend an extra US$32 billion in agriculture and US$52.4 billion in liquefied natural gas.

The deal covers almost every sector from which Australia already exports to China, with the exception of iron ore. Last year, Australia exported $900 million worth of beef and $1.7 billion worth of dairy to China. Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar predicts up to 10% of Australia’s $50 billion LNG exports could be lost to American competitors as a result of the deal.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

As Prime Minister, I tried to ensure that our climate and energy policies were governed by engineering and economics, not ideology and idiocy. Malcolm Turnbull

In a TIME article, the former prime minister reflects on the state of Australia and how right-wing forces led to his downfall. Twice.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Some of the most predatory companies thrive in times of disaster — Elizabeth Minter (The Age): “Insurance claims management services and payday loan companies (also known as providers of short amount credit) are circling. Anecdotal reports are coming in from financial counsellors about insurance claims management companies encouraging bushfire victims with insurance policies, to sign up to their services. For a fee, these companies undertake the administrative work on an insurance claim. It’s a seductive pitch to traumatised people.

Who’s not doing enough on climate change ($) — David Haslingden (The Australian): “Insurance claims management services and payday loan companies (also known as providers of short amount credit) are circling. Anecdotal reports are coming in from financial counsellors about insurance claims management companies encouraging bushfire victims with insurance policies, to sign up to their services. For a fee, these companies undertake the administrative work on an insurance claim. It’s a seductive pitch to traumatised people.”

Fires could melt PM’s anti-establishment vote back into the earth — Tom Akhurst (The Age): “There is likely to be a coalescing of views across the community about climate action. Australians reject anything that threatens their security, drives up their bills or risks their jobs. Now climate inaction presents that challenge – they are choking on smoke, homes and property have been destroyed, farmers are unable to grow crops or feed their stock, and fireys have had to risk their employment to protect their communities. Morrison has not yet fully articulated any means to reconcile climate action with the genuine concerns around its economic cost.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will join the Red Cross, National Farmers’ Federation and other peak bodies for a bushfire roundtable.

New South Wales

The funeral of Rural Fire Service NSW firefighter Sam McPaul will be held today in the town of Holbrook.

Adelaide

The funeral of Kangaroo Island bushfire victims Dick and Clayton Lang will be held today in Golden Grove.

National